Thane shop raided for selling medicines without prescription

A chemist shop in Thane was raidedby Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration for allegedlyselling a prescription drug without documentation for possibleaddiction purposes during lockdown for the novel coronavirusoutbreak, an official said on Monday

Assistant Commissioner (FDA Thane 1) Madhuri Pawarsaid a decoy customer was sent on May 2 who managed to buy theH1 drug Utracet Tab, which contains a psychotropic substance,without prescription or bill

After further probe, including a sting operation by anFDA inspector, the shop was raided and an offence registeredunder the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.