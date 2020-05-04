Vardhan expresses concerns over high COVID-19 fatality rate in some MP districts

Expressing concern over the fatality rate of COVID-19 being high in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stressed on aggressive surveillance and strict implementation of measures to prevent occurrence of fresh cases in the state. Proper interventions, more aggressive surveillance and early diagnosis should be the top priority of the state to reduce the mortality rate due to COVID-19, Vardhan said at a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials from both the Centre and the state.

The Union minister also exhorted that state to focus on the non-affected districts by conducting search, surveillance and testing of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, as this may prevent the spread of the virus in other areas. "It is painful to know that in few districts, the fatality rate is higher than the national average," Vardhan stated.

"The need of the hour is to take preventive, preemptive, and comprehensive measures in a systematic manner and follow the protocols laid down by the Centre, to prevent occurrence of fresh cases," he said. Vardhan added that community volunteers may be identified at ward levels to spread awareness about preventive measures like hand-washing, social distancing etc., and also play an effective role in removing the stigma prevailing in the society.

"The health ministry would provide full support and hand-hold the state government through the National Health Mission (NHM) as part of the immediate and long-term measures," he stated. The minister also urged that people aged more than 65 years and those having non-communicable diseases may be diagnosed on priority. The number of cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 2,942 on Monday, with the death toll rising to 165, according to the Union health ministry data.

Vardhan also asked to ensure that non-COVID-19 services and programs like the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), maternal and child health, dialysis, chemotherapy, vaccination, immunization, etc, are not hampered due to emphasis on COVID-19 management. He suggested that the data available with the states on the Health Management Information System (HMIS) for various diseases may be optimally utilized for risk-profiling. The minister appreciated the Indore administration and health officials for effectively utilizing both Sarthak and Aarogya Setu mobile apps and asked other districts to use as well as popularise these applications.