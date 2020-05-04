Pune COVID-19 cases up by 71 to 2,122

Pune district in Maharashtra has reported 71 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,122, a Health official said on Monday. With four deaths, the number of fatalities has reached 115, he said.

"Of the 71 new cases, 62 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and five from Pune rural and Cantonment areas," the official said. The number of cases in PMC limits now stands at 1,876, and 121 each under PCMC and rural and Cantonment areas, he added.