Police warn of action as people queue up outside booze shops

Taking a serious note of long queues outside liquor shops in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday, police have warned of strict action against such shops if they become the cause of crowding. Pune Commissioner of Police K Venkatesham directed liquor shops to ensure that social distancing norms are complied with.

"Wine shops have to take steps for ensuring social distance norms & it is their duty in the red zone. If any shop becomes the reason for crowding, action will be taken," he tweeted. He also asked liquor shop owners to adopt a token system with timings.

The police commissioner said that vehicles without a valid pass are not allowed including for the purchase of liquor. "One can purchase in a neighbourhood shop only. Plying of the vehicle without a valid permit may entail seizure and fine. For companies which have factories outside the PMC limits and construction projects, the movement of the staff is allowed in dedicated vehicle 'bus' rather than individual vehicles," he said.

Joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisave reminded people that lockdown is still in place and Pune is under red zone. "Though some relaxations have been given in the non- containment zones in the city, we have to take utmost precautions in both containment and non-containment areas," he said.

He added that the relaxations given in the non- containment zones are "very limited". "During the lockdown, people are not expected to venture out unnecessarily. But today people came out on the roads in a large number presuming as if lockdown has been lifted. I want to remind lockdown still exists and we are still in the red zone and we are still in danger," he said.

"Today we lost our assistant sub-inspectordue to COVID and if you really want to pay him a tribute, please obey the lockdown norms and stay indoors," he added..