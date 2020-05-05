Lightning strikes kill three in Chhattisgarh

Three persons, including two children, were killed by lightning strikes in seperate incidents in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. While two boys were struck by lightning in Surajpur district, a labourer was killed by lightning at Jashpur on Monday, an official said.

Shivchandra (16) and his 12-year-old brother Manoj were struck by lightning while they were working on their farm at Shankarpur village in Surajpur district, an official from the local police said. In a similar incident, Gorongo Gyaar, a native of Babusajbahar village in Jashpur, was struck by lightning when he was on his way to work, an official said.

The labourer was rushed to a local community health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival, he added..