Jaipur discom executive engineer, technical assistant detained in graft case

An executive engineer of a power distribution company has been detained along with his technical assistant by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a graft case, an official said on Tuesday. Technical Assistant Bunty Saini, posted at the office of the Alwar circle executive engineer, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 69,400 from an firm to clear its bills. According to the alleged deal, Executive Engineer K L Saini's share in the bribe amount was Rs 60,300. The technical assistant was to receive Rs 9,100.

The bureau team laid a trap to nab them on the complaint of the firm owner. According to an ACB official, the technical assistant was caught taking bribe at his office. “Both accused have been detained and being interrogated,” the ACB official said, adding that action has been taken under the Prevention of Corruption Act.