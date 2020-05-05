New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm. . DEL73 2NDLDALL-ARMY-CREMATIONS Army officers killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns Jaipur/Chandigarh: Family members fought back tears and the Army offered gun salutes as two officers who led from the front in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir were cremated Tuesday in their hometowns. .

DEL96 JK-LD PULITZER Pulitzer Prize for 3 photojournalists from JK for their 'striking images of life': Srinagar: Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley. . DEL46 JK-GRENADE Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir Srinagar: Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, police said. .

DES4 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 5 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 82 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded five more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 82, an official said. . DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES 93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859 Lucknow: Ninety-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,859, a senior official said here on Tuesday. .

DES33 UP-VIRUS-LD AMETHI Amethi reports first case of COVID-19, declared orange zone Amethi: Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was declared an orange zone on Tuesday after a woman with a travel history to Ajmer tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the district's first case of the disease, officials said. . DES30 UP-CM-LD OPPOSITION 6.5 lakh migrant workers brought back home, says Adityanath; accuses oppn of playing politics Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 6.5 lakh stranded migrant workers have so far been brought back to Uttar Pradesh from other states. .

DES28 PB-VIRUS-GANGSTER Punjab gangster tests positive for coronavirus Gurdaspur: A notorious Punjab gangster tested positive for coronavirus in Gurdaspur's Batala, where he was brought on a production warrant in a murder case from a Patiala jail. DES23 PB-VIRUS-DANISH WOMAN 'Memsaab' working over time against coronavirus in Gurdaspur Gurdaspur: A Danish woman, fondly called a 'videshi bahu' or 'memsaab' in Gurdaspur in Punjab, has taken it upon herself to make the poor people in the district aware about the deadly virus menacing through the world and ways to keep it at bay. . DEL94 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: 13 new COVID-19 cases, total 192; 7 discharged Noida (UP): Thirteen people, including two healthcare workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 192, officials said. DES6 UKD-VIRUS-CASE Woman attendant tests positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh Rishikesh: A woman attending to a patient at AIIMS, Rishikesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to 61, officials said on Wednesday..