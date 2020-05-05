MP: Former dacoit Mohar Singh dies at 92

Former dreaded dacoit Mohar Singh died following prolonged illness in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, family sources said. Mohar was 92 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, his nephew Indrabhan Singh said.

In 1960s, the former bandit was one of the most feared names in Chambal, a region known for other famed dacoits like Malkhan Singh and Paan Singh Tomar. Mohar died at around 9 am on Tuesday after a long illness in Mahagaon and his last rites will be performed in the evening, Indrabhan Singh said.

According to sources, Mohar killed a man over a property dispute in 1955 and turned to dacoity. He once carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, and surrendered before noted socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan in 1972.

Mohar served eight years in prison and was elected unopposed in a local body election in 1995, they said. The former dacoit had 315 cases against him, of which 85 were murder cases, Bhind superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said.