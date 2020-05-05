PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Portuguese PM

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Portuguese PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa on Tuesday during which both the leaders offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The two leaders agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of the disease, an official statement said.
Modi thanked Costa for extending validity of visas of Indian travelers to Portugal who could not return because of the lockdown. Prime Minister Costa expressed his appreciation for the facilitation provided by Indian authorities to Portuguese citizens in India. In the course of their conversation, Modi commended Costa for his effective handling of the health crisis.
It is widely believed that Portugal performed well in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post COVID-19 situation.
Modi also recalled the state visit of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to India in February, the statement said.
