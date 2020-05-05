Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor shops remain closed in MP as contractors move HC

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:38 IST
Liquor shops remain closed in MP as contractors move HC

Despite the Madhya Pradesh government allowing reopening of booze shops from Tuesday, the outlets remained closed in the state with liquor contractors approaching the high court fearing potential loss of business in the coming days, mainly due to exclusion of bars and vends from the government order. The government had on Monday ordered reopening of liquor and hemp (bhang) shops from Tuesday, excluding Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain falling under Red zone, after a gap of 40 days as per the relaxations allowed under the extended coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On the decision of the liquor contractors to not reopen the outlets, state Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra said, "They (liquor contractors) should have honoured the government's order". "If they had some grievances they should have come to the state government instead of approaching the court. If they have any issues the government will look into them, but they have to reopen (their shops). The government's order should not be violated," he said.

He said complaints of black marketing of liquor are being received by the government. "All liquor shops in MP remained closed on Tuesday. A top government official told us in evening that our grievances will be looked into. We are yet to take a call (on the government's appeal to open shops)," MP Liquor Association President Akhilesh Rai told PTI over phone from Sehore district.

Earlier in the day, the liquor contractors moved the HC fearing the potential loss of business in view of the state government's order excluding bars and 'ahatas' (low budget drinking vends usually attached to liquor shops) from reopening and thinnng of business after initial euphoria of first few days. They sought the HC's directive to the government that their contracts be either reviewed or recalled in view of the "unstable" market condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, responding to a query, Mishra said the government had spoken with liquor retailers on Monday. Liquor contractors had alleged that the government had issued the order on reopening of outlets before taking them into confidence.

They said that it was difficult to maintain social distancing at shops in the wake of rush in the initial two or three days. Meanwhile, liquor consumers demanded that the booze outlets be reopened immediately.

"The government should come out with a planned strategy to get the liquor shops opened in the wake of coronavirus spread," they added..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start

A study by French scientists which suggests a man was infected with COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases, could be important in assessing when and where the new coronavirus emerged, experts sa...

30% spike in liquor sales; industry feels strain on pipeline, asks permission for more shifts

Faced with 20-30 per cent spike in demand after liquor sales were allowed from Monday, the alcoholic beverages industry is asking state governments to allow them to operate more shifts at distilleries. Industry bodies such as the Confederat...

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020