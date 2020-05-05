7 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 535

Seven persons, including four minors, tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Bihar to 535, a top official said. Of the seven cases, five were male and two female.

Five of them hail from Katihar district and one each from Kaimur and Siwan, Health Departments Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. We are ascertaining their infection trail, he said.

A six-month-old girl and a four-year-old-boy from Katihar district tested positive. A two-year-old boy from Kaimur and a three-year-old boy from Siwan were also detected with coronavirus infection. COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state's 32 of total 38 districts. Munger is the worst affected district with 102 cases.

Four people have died of COVID-19 so far and there 400 active cases at present. A total of 124 patients have recovered. The number of samples tested till date in Bihar is 29,906..