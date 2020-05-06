Left Menu
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with Portugese PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:13 IST
India and Portugal on Tuesday noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of coronavirus and offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the unfolding situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and these topics came up for discussion.

The two leaders offered all possible help to each other in coping with the situation, and agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting COVID-19. The leaders noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of the virus, an official statement said.

Modi took to Twitter later, sharing details. "Our nations will continue working together and support each other in these times, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products, sharing research and best practices," he said.

Modi was responding to a tweet by PM Costa who said he congratulated the Indian leader "on the good results achieved in containing the pandemic in a country as large and populous as #India". "We shared information on the management of the pandemic and reflected on the post-#COVID19 world," the Portuguese leader said. The statement said Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Costa for extending the validity of visas of Indian travellers to Portugal who could not return because of the lockdown. Prime Minister Costa expressed his appreciation for the facilitaiton provided by Indian authorities to Portuguese citizens in India.

In the course of their conversation, Modi  commended PM Costa for his effective handling of the health crisis. It is widely believed that Portugal performed well in tackling the pandemic.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context. Modi also recalled the state visit of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to India in February, the statement said  PTI NAB RDM RDM

