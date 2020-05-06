Left Menu
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reappointed PAC chairperson

Updated: 06-05-2020 00:28 IST
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been reappointed as chairperson of the Parliament’s public accounts committee (PAC), the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday. Members for the public accounts committee are elected every year. The 22-member panel includes 15 members from the Lok Sabha and seven from the Rajya Sabha.

Chowdhury was reappointed the chairman of the committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The PAC examines accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for the expenditure of the Government of India, the annual finance accounts of the Government and others.

