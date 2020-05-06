Left Menu
CBIC extends validity of e-way bills till May 31

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the validity of electronic way (E-way) bills, whose expiry date fell between March 20 and April 15, till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Notification No. 40/2020-Central Tax issued to extend the validity of e-way bills till May 31 for all those e-way bills which were generated on or before March 24, 2020 and had expiry between the period from March 20 to April 15, 2020," the CBIC tweeted on Tuesday.

E-way bill is produced by transporters and businessmen before a Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspector for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another. (ANI)

