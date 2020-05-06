2 deaths, 60 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 60 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,777, the state Health Department said on Wednesday. Among the new cases, 12 people are returnees from Gujarat and one from Karnataka.

At present, there are 1,012 active cases and 729 people have been cured and discharged in the state. With two deaths, the toll has risen to 36 in the state.