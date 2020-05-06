Woman killed in lightning strike in West Bengal

Woman killed in lightning strike in West BengalPTI | Barasat | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST
A 50-year-old woman waskilled after being struck by lightning in West Bengal's North24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said
The incident happened in the morning when the woman,Parul Sarkar, was going to a paddy field near Paschim Paravillage in Matia police station area, an officer said
Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, headded.
