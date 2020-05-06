Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual exams

Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual examsPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:52 IST
Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has cancelled its annual examination due to the coronavirus lockdown, its vice chancellor said on Wednesday
Students will be promoted on the basis of their half-yearly exams, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani said
The largest seminary in Asia has also cancelled its entrance examination held in the last week of May. PTI CORR DPBDPB
