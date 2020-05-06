Left Menu
Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual exams

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:52 IST
Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has cancelled its annual examination due to the coronavirus lockdown, its vice chancellor said on Wednesday

Students will be promoted on the basis of their half-yearly exams, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani said

The largest seminary in Asia has also cancelled its entrance examination held in the last week of May. PTI CORR DPBDPB

