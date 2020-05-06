Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devendra Fadnavis visits hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, interacts with doctors, healthcare personnel

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited St George, GT and BYL Nair hospitals where COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:52 IST
Devendra Fadnavis visits hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, interacts with doctors, healthcare personnel
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited St George, GT and BYL Nair hospitals where COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited St George, GT and BYL Nair hospitals here where COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated. He also interacted with healthcare personnel and complimented deans, superintendents, doctors, nurses for their exemplary services for the country during coronavirus pandemic.

At the St George Hospital, Fadnavis met superintendents Dr Khobragade and Dr Gaiakwad, Dr Shingare and Dr Deshpande in the GT hospital and also discussed coronavirus situation with Dean Dr Joshi at the Nair Hospital. According to the latest estimates, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 15,525 positive cases including 617 deaths and 2,819 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's culture minister tests positive for coronavirus - TASS

Russias culture minister, Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the third member of the Russian cabinet with a confirmed case, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.Lyubimova has mild symptoms and is conti...

Labour Ministry should direct states to immediately stop 'massive salary cuts': Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh

The labour arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Wednesday demanded the Labour Ministry that it should write to states to immediately stop massive salary cuts. Huge salary cuts are made by nearly 14 state go...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 41,319, with 36 new deaths -Officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 232 to 41,319 on Wednesday, with 36 new deaths, health authorities said.The countrys death toll stands at 5,204, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily u...

Doping-Russia to resume testing despite coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday it would progressively resume testing later this month hiatus after having imposed a hiatus in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020