Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,936 Tonnes of material loaded, giving earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways

Railways have decided to run time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:56 IST
1,936 Tonnes of material loaded, giving earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways
Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry recently held a meeting to bring e-commerce and logistics companies closer to Railways. Image Credit: ANI

Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown in the wake of COVID19. In order to fill in this vital need, Indian Railways has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass transportation by E-Commerce entities and other customers including State governments. Railways have decided to run time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items.

Zonal Railways are regularly identifying and notifying routes for these Parcel Special trains. Presently these trains are being operated on eighty-two (82) routes. These routes have been identified to include:

i) Regular connectivity between major cities of the country, viz Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, & Hyderabad.

ii) Connectivity from state-capitals/important cities to all parts of the state.

iii) Ensuring connectivity to the North-eastern part of the country.

iv) Supply of milk and dairy products from surplus regions (Gujarat, AP) to high demand regions.

v) Supply of other essential items (agricultural inputs, medicines, medical equipment, etc) from producing regions to other parts of the country.

This enhanced running of parcel trains of the Railways is to be seen in the context to ramping up the freight operations in the country by making efforts to make it faster, customised and profitable for all.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry recently held a meeting to bring e-commerce and logistics companies closer to Railways.

On 05.05.2020, 66 Parcel Special trains were run out of which 65 were time-tabled trains. 1,936 Tonnes of the material was loaded, giving an earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways.

The total number of trains run till 05.05.2020 is 2,067, out of which 1,988 have been timetabled trains. 54,292 Tonnes of consignments have been loaded, and the earnings have been Rs 19.77 crores.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ganassi to take on Andretti in Extreme E electric series

Chip Ganassi Racing will take on U.S. track rivals Andretti Autosport in electric racing next year after being announced on Wednesday as the latest team to sign up for the Extreme E off-road SUV series.Ganassis involvement is a step in a ne...

Lockdown: Railways runs 2067 parcel trains so far, generates nearly Rs 20 cr revenue

The Railways on Wednesday said it has carried 54,292 tonnes of consignment in 2,067 special parcel trains during the ongoing lockdown period, generating a revenue of Rs 19.77 crore. Railway zones are regularly identifying and notifying rou...

NS Tomar urges to make integrated soil nutrient management a farmers’ movement

The Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has called for making integrated soil nutrient management a farmers movement. Reviewing the progress of the Soil Health Programme here today, he directed runnin...

Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a range of steps agreed with Germanys 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020