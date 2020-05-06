Left Menu
112 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rises to 1,456 after 112 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:22 IST
West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rises to 1,456 after 112 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday. "112 COVID-19 positive cases reported today, taking the total cases in the state to 1456," said Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal Home Secretary.

"Four deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total deaths due to coronavirus in the state now stand at 72," the Home Secretary added. Speaking about the testing of samples in the state, Bandyopadhyay said that a total of 15 laboratories are conducting tests for COVID-19.

"15 laboratories in the state -- 10 government labs and five private labs -- are conducting tests for COVID-19. The tests are being conducted every day at an average of 2500," said the Home Secretary. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.

This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far. However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated. (ANI)

