Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:18 IST
Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

A newborn has tested positive for COVID-19 in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, which currently has 395 cases, a health official said on Wednesday. At least 47 new cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the count in the region to 395, the official said.

A pregnant woman, who was being treated at a COVID-19 hospital, delivered a baby girl, whose reports have also come out positive, he said. The positive cases include several workers and vendors from the APMC market in Vashi, he added.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided to provide accommodation to its employees, who travel to work from other areas. Civic personnel travelling from their homes in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, among other places will be provided accommodation in Navi Mumbai itself, an official said.

In a related development, nine persons, including four policemen, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan on Wednesday, public relations officer of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Madhuri Phopale said. The region has so far reported 233 cases, including three deaths, she said.

Meanwhile, the Thane city unit of the BJP has set up COVID-19 testing booths at three main junctions called 'Kamal Kavach'. Tests will be conducted at a subsidised rate of Rs 3,000 as against Rs 4,500 being charged in other parts of the city, Thane unit president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt issues guidelines on allowing industrial units to work during lockdown

As the Delhi government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on allowing industrial and in situ construction works during lockdown, including compulsory download of Aarogya Setu app, confusion persisted over the opening of units manufact...

Can't allow movement on Haryana borders, no pressure tactic will work: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been receiving requests everyday from people wanting to cross the state border with Delhi but he will not give in to any pressure. It will not work with me, he said, adding that the is...

Those who stand by gun will be consumed by gun: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is no premium on terrorism and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is a signal, loud an clear, that those who stand by the gun will be consumed by the gun. Singh said...

Uber offers free transport service to medics of 11 hospitals in West Bengal

App cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday said it will provide free rides to healthcare workers of 11 hospitals in Kolkata and Howrah to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said it has partnered with the West Bengal government to offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020