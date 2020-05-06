PM Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirus

PM Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday assured his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali of India's support in ensuring supplies of essential medicines and offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other during the crisis.
"The prime minister assure Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic," an official statement said. Modi recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations, it said. Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against the COVID-19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Abiy Ahmed Ali
- India
- Ethiopian
ALSO READ
Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Gram Panchayats centres of united power of our democracy: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lord Basaveshwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation
Fight against coronavirus is people-driven: PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' address.