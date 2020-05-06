Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash broke out when the train halted at Satna around 1. 30 pm. Man Singh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station in-charge at Satna, said the dispute was allegedly about food packets but no one lodged any complaint and the train left around 2 pm.

The video showed passengers in the coach hitting each other, with some even using their belts. They were not wearing masks or face coverings.

Eye-witnesses said the clash went on for about 10- minutes before it was stopped and the train left, and at least some passengers were injured. The police personnel on the platform tried to control the situation from outside but did not step into the coach, they said.

The train, which began its journey from Kalyan near Mumbai, is carrying around 1,200 migrants who were stranded in Maharashtra due to lockdown..