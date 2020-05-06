Left Menu
Development News Edition

75 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab; total 1,526

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:13 IST
75 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab; total 1,526

The novel coronavirus deaths rose to 27 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed by 75 to 1,526, the Health Department said. A 29-year-old man from Jalandhar died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on Tuesday, while a 39 year-old man died in Patiala on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The two deaths take the total fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 27. A patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the bulletin said. Seventy-five people, including 35 Nanded pilgrims, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,526. There are 1,364 active cases, according to the bulletin.

A total of 135 COVID-19 patients have been been discharged in the state so far with the recovery of two more people from Patiala and Jalandhar, it said. Among the new cases, 28 were reported in Moga, 16 in Tarn Taran, and 13 in Amritsar districts. Two each were from Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, the bulletin said.

There is a new COVID-19 case each in Barnala, Muktsar, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts, it said. A total of 32,060 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 24,303 are negative and reports of 6,231 are still awaited.

A health official said the number of pilgrims from Nanded, Maharashtra, testing positive for the pathogen reached 1,004, which is 66 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 230 cases, followed by 135 in Jalandhar, 124 in Ludhiana and 95 in Mohali districts.

Hoshiarpur and Patiala reported 89 cases each, followed 87 in Sangrur, 85 each in SBS Nagar and Gurdaspur districts. Sixty-five people have been afflicted with the disease in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot and 43 in Ferozepur districts.

The number coronavirus infections is 39 in Fazilka, 37 in Bathinda, 27 in Pathankot and 20 in Barnala. Nineteen people each have tested positive so far in Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib, 18 in Kapurthala and 16 in Rupnagar, the bulletin added. PTI CHS VSD HMB.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya reports 47 new coronavirus cases making country’s total stands at 582

Kenya has reported 47 new cases compared to 45 on Tuesday which makes the countrys total stands at 582. The Kenyan government on Wednesday announced tougher measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Ministry of Healt...

Indian troops kill militants, triggering clashes across Kashmir

Indian troops killed four militants in gun battles in Kashmir on Wednesday, including the commander of the biggest separatist group fighting New Delhi, a police official said, triggering clashes across the disputed region that left dozens i...

DCW issues notice to police over jailed Jamia student being trolled

The Delhi Commission For Women DCW has issued notice to Delhi Police over trolls slandering Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests here. Zargar, th...

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; cases rise to 127

Two more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the tally to 127 in Jharkhand, an official said. Of the 167 samples tested, two were found positive for COVID-19, said Dr D K Singh, Director of the Rajen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020