Development News Edition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:20 IST
HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 10.20 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.20 pm. DEL70 RJ-VIRUS-LD BSF-JODHPUR 30 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur Jodhpur: Thirty BSF jawans, forming part of a company deployed earlier in the Walled City area in Delhi on internal security duty, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday, an official of the border guarding force said.

DES16  RJ-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT-PASS Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes Jaipur: A cancer patient in Rajasthan’s Jalore was left frustrated after being issued a permit that allowed him to travel to Ahmedabad for treatment while stating that he “cannot come back”. DES36 RJ-VIRUS-PLASMA THERAPY Post-encouraging results, Rajasthan to use plasma therapy on critical virus patients Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) After encouraging results from the plasma therapy, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday said it will be used for the treatment of critical coronavirus patients. DEL151 UP-VIRUS- LD CASES Four more die of virus in UP as infection tally nears 3,000 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported four more coronavirus deaths as the state's infection count rose to 2,998 with 118 fresh cases surfacing on Wednesday. DEL129 UP-VIRUS-LD ORDINANCE UP Cabinet approves ordinance to protect health workers Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to send those attacking health workers and others fighting coronavirus to jail for up to seven years and impose a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh.

DEL121 LDALL-UP-LOCKDOWN-HIKES UP govt hikes fuel, liquor prices; hopes to earn Rs 4,400 cr revenue Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday hiked petrol and diesel prices and also asked tipplers to shell out more, decisions meant to generate more revenue for the state in an economy hit by the coronavirus crisis. DEL140 PB-VIRUS-CASES 75 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab; total 1,526 Chandigarh: The novel coronavirus deaths rose to 27 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed by 75 to 1,526, the Health Department said. DES41 PB-LD LIQUOR-HOME DELIVERY Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7 Chandigarh: Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. DEL107 PB-VIRUS-AMARINDER Punjab suffers 88 per cent revenue loss in April: CM Chandigarh: Pegging the April revenue shortfall for Punjab at 88 per cent, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said with all tax revenues dried up and only 1.5 per cent of the industry currently operational, the state was facing a difficult financial situation.

DES19 PB-MIGRANTS-BAJWA Stop exodus of migrant workers, Bajwa urges Punjab govt Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the state to avoid a 'self-made' economic crisis after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. DEL147 HR-VIRUS-CASES One more coronavirus death in Haryana; coronavirus count rises to 594 Chandigarh: Haryana reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 594 with 46 fresh cases.

DES43 HR-LOCKDOWN-VIJ Can't allow movement on Haryana borders, no pressure tactic will work: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been receiving requests everyday from people wanting to cross the state border with Delhi but he will not give in to any pressure. DES35 HR-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR-VENDS-OPEN Liquor vends reopen in Haryana after 40 days, no crowding witnessed during sale Chandigarh: Liquor vends in Haryana reopened from Wednesday after nearly 40 days with reports coming in from most places that there was no violation of social distancing norms as witnessed in some other parts of the country recently. DES34 CH-TAX-FUEL Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT rate on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday.

DES39 HP-2NDLD VIRUS-CASES Three more positive COVID-19 cases in HP, count rises to 46 Shimla: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 46 in the state, officials said. DEL135 LD ALL JK-ENCOUNTER Hizb's top man Reyaz Naikoo killed by security forces, mobile phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen’s de facto chief and one of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorists Reyaz Naikoo was on Wednesday killed by security forces in his village in Pulwama district, prompting authorities to suspend mobile phones and mobile internet across the Valley.

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg takes part in arguments after treatment

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Courts oldest member, took part on Wednesday in arguments in two cases a day after being hospitalized to undergo treatment for a benign gall bladder condition, the latest in a series of me...

Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 fatality; death toll stands at 93, infection tally reaches 3,317

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 93 with four more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 159 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,317 in the state, an official said. The state has 1...

Practice of nasal rinsing, gargling has potential of helping people fight against COVID-19

The practice of nasal rinsing and gargling with saline water has the potential of helping people fight against COVID-19, according to a report. The report in international health journal Lung India published on Tuesday points out the signif...

Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday. The tax hike will generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 cr...
