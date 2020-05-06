U'khand CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased constable's family

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the next of kin of policeman Sanjay Kumar Gurjar, who lost his life in a road accident.

He also expressed condolences on Gurjar's demise. The constable died while he was bringing Personal Protective Kit (PPE).

"Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of corona warrior constable Sanjay Gurjar, who died while discharging his duties. I pray to God for peace of departed soul and provide patience to the bereaved family," Rawat tweeted. (ANI)