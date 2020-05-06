Left Menu
Seized liquor bottles go missing from MP police station

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:33 IST
As many as 950 bottles of country liquor, kept in the strong room of a police station here following seizure, have gone missing amid the lockdown, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen and order a probe, an official said on Wednesday. District superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said he got information that the country liquor missing from the strong room ('malkhana') of the Mihona police station here has been sold during the lockdown, which saw closure of liquor shops.

I went to the police station on Tuesday night and after going through the seizure stock record, found 950 quarter bottles (of 180 ml each) (of country liquor) missing, he said. I have suspended police station in-charge inspector Amar Singh Sikarwar and head constable Ramesh Bansal, in- charge of the strong room, forthwith, he said.

I have asked a Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to carry out an inquiry," Singh added. He said 3,400 country liquor bottles (of 180 ml each) had been seized by the Mihona police in the last four years.

Of these, 2,200 bottles had been deposited in the local courts strong room, while the remaining 1,200 were in the police station, the SP said. During my visit, I found only 250 bottles instead of 1,200," he added.

Sources said tipplers had paid four time excess money to buy these liquor bottles during the lockdown during which liquor shops across MP remained closed..

