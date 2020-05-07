Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP demands probe into gas leak incident, asks Centre to shut polymer unit

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:36 IST
TDP demands probe into gas leak incident, asks Centre to shut polymer unit

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded a probe into the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and asked the Centre to immediately shut down the chemical plant from where styrene vapour leaked. Six people, including a child, died and over 100 others were hospitalised due to the gas leakage early Thursday. The plant had reopened on Thursday after COVID-19 lockdown rules were eased.

Naidu urged the Centre to immediately send medical experts to the district as it may not have the required expertise to treat people affected with styrene gas. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Naidu also asked the Centre to deploy veterinary experts to treat animals affected by the toxic gas.

"Further, COVID-19 infects the lungs and reduces the immunity of the person. Hence, it is essential that the medical aid should be two pronged keeping in mind Styrene Gas and COVID-19," Naidu said in the letter. "It is also essential to immediately close down the LG Polymers Unit and initiate a thorough enquiry into the gas leakage," he said.

The former chief minister suggested that the entire unit should be shifted to a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population in the vicinity. Expressing grief over the tragedy, Naidu said as of now few people have died, while around 2000 people have fallen sick due to the leakage.

He said that the central government should provide necessary equipment for analysing the radius affected by styrene gas. "It is important to focus on mitigating further loss of lives and in the long run to minimise the adverse health effects on the people of Visakhapatnam," he said. PTI LUX DV DV

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt sees jobless payouts tripling as coronavirus hits economy

The Swiss government expects the cost of jobless benefits and short-time working compensation arising from the coronavirus crisis to jump to some 20 billion francs 20.51 billion this year from 6-7 billion normally, an official said on Thurs...

Soccer-World watches on as South Korea's K League kicks off

South Koreas K League will have a profile it has never enjoyed before when the delayed 2020 season kicks off in Jeonju on Friday, providing top-flight soccer action to a world starved of live sport.Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors open th...

World food prices fall sharply in April because of coronavirus -U.N.

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by the economic and logistical impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO food price inde...

Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K officer Davinder Singh

A Delhi court Thursday issued production warrant against Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. Specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020