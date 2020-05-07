Left Menu
Plaint against ex-MP for 'misbehaving' with intern dentists

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:46 IST
A complaint has been lodged against a former Congress MP for allegedly misbehaving with two female intern dentists at a government-run dental hospital near Panaji after they sought his detailed history as per the COVID-19 guidelines when he went there for treatment, a police official said on Thursday. The complaint was lodged against former Rajya Sabha MP John Fernandes, who was also the Goa unit chief of the Congress in the past.

It was filed by Dr Ida de Ataide, dean of the state- run Goa Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), at Agassaim Police Station on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the incident took place on April 30 when Fernandes arrived at the GDCH, located near Panaji, for his dental treatment.

In the complaint, the dean said that due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the hospital has started screening the patients who come for treatment at their facility. "Around 10 am, John Fernandes walked into the college with some dental complaints. As per the regulation, a detailed case history was being taken by two female interns at the triage area," it said.

"Fernandes felt he should not be asked such history. However, as the interns insisted on following the protocol, he started using bad words against them and insulting them," a senior official of Agassaim Police Station said, quoting the complaint.

While asserting that the hospital does not want to involve the interns in the case, the dean said in the complaint that the behaviour of the patient was "unacceptable" and his act of hurling abuses amounts to insulting their modesty. The senior police official said that they are investigating the case.

"We will record the statements and also summon the accused," he said. When contacted, Fernandes said that he has been intimated by the police about the complaint.

"The police have told me about the complaint lodged against me. I will record my statement on Friday," he said. PTI RPS NP NP

