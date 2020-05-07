Bihar's COVID-19 death toll rises to 5

With one more coronavirus death reported on Thursday, the death toll across the state due to COVID-19 has reached five. "One more death in Bihar due to Coronavirus. The death toll in the state rises to 5," said the State Health Department.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.