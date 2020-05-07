18 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Samples of 3,429 people were collected for COVID-19 in which 18 have tested positive, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) said on Thursday.

After the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 793.

"J&K breaks the 3000 tests a day barrier- 3429 samples tested; 18 positives detected. Total positives now 793- Jammu 68; Kashmir 725. Our positivity rate 2.1%; Mortality rate 1.13%," Kansal tweeted. (ANI)