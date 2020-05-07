Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt makes U-turn; To run spl trains for sending back migrant workers home

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:40 IST
Karnataka govt makes U-turn; To run spl trains for sending back migrant workers home

Making a U-turn, the Karnataka government has decided to deploy special trains from Friday to send back stranded migrant workers to their natives and sought approval of receiving states for the process, days after it abruptly withdrew a request sent to the Railways. On Thursday, the government wrote to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha conveying its decision and seeking their consent for receving the workers, official sources said.

In separate letters, state Principal Revenue Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, who is also the Nodal Officer for Migrant labourers movement, asked his counterparts to give in principle approval for movement of special trains everyday, starting from Friday. Prasad informed his Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal counterparts that Karnataka intends to run two trains to the states a day till May 15 for ferrying the thousands of migrant workers stranded in the city and other districts due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The state planned to run one train each a day to Manipur and Tripura. The fresh move came two days after the government withdrew its request to the railways to run special trains for the migrants within hours of making it on Tuesday.

Eight special trains had ferried migrant labourers to their home states from the Bengaluru division before the cancellation. The decision to withdraw the plea for special trains was made hours after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to the workers to stay put in the state assuring them that they would be provided jobs with the easing of lockdown curbs.

Yediyurappa's appeal, second since last week, came amid fears expressed by industries and construction sector about shortage for labourers as they resume operations. However, the desperate workers, left without jobs for long, have been keen on returning home.

Incidentally, a section of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal had created a ruckus in the city on May 4, demanding that they be sent home. They also allegedly roughed up some policemen.

Top Railway officials told PTI that they have learnt that they have to make preparations to run the train to Bihar from Friday though an official communication has not come yet. They also said they are prepared to meet the State government's demand.

Meanwhile, many labourers took the arduous task of walking from Bengaluru to Gorakhpur. Ram Sagar Chouhan, a labourer from Gorakhpur said: "Gorakhpur is some 2,300 km from here.We will take a month or so but we will start walking. If we stay here, we will starve to death," Chouhan told PTI.

He said he is having a kg of split Bengal gram (Chana) with him and he will manage with that. These labourers were halted somewhere near Yelahanka by the police followng a request from some human rights activists who assured them that relief was on the way and train service is set to resume.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.Cuomo...

White House shelved CDC guidance on easing of virus restrictions

The White House shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by U.S. health officials to help states safely reopen mass transit, restaurants, daycare centers and other public places closed by the coronavirus pandemic, an administration official sa...

Some domestic airlines are facing existential crisis: Icra

Some domestic airlines, that were already facing financial stress, are staring at an existential crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a report said on Thursday. Indian carriers are expected to incur combined losses of Rs 5,100-6,...

Maha govt to fill up 17,000 vacant posts in health department

As Maharashtra battles a rising number of coronavirus cases, the government is considering filling up 17,000 vacant posts in the public health department across the state and is mulling how to start the appointment process during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020