Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man with cases pending against him returns from Rajasthan, test Covid-19 positive

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:03 IST
Man with cases pending against him returns from Rajasthan, test Covid-19 positive

After 42 people returned to Assam from Rajasthan by bus, one of them tested positive for Covid-19 and it was also found out that cases are pending against him in his home state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday. The total number of positive cases now has gone up to 45 in the state and 10 of them are active.

After obtaining permission from the Ajmer deputy commissioner, 42 people came from there in a bus to Silchar on Wednesday and one of them tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Sarma said at a press conference here. "It has come to our notice that this person has cases pending against him in Sonitpur district (of Assam). How he managed to reach Ajmer and return in a bus to Silchar is a matter of investigation which police is conducting," he said.

All the passengers were asked to proceed on home quarantine after screening, but later the sample of this person tested positive and consequently, certain areas would be declared as containment zones, the minister said. Following this development, it has been decided that all people coming from Red Zone states to Assam will be sent for mandatory institutional quarantine and they would be there till the results of their first tests are received, Sarma said.

The state health and home department will coordinate to regulate the entry of people to the state and screening of the passengers will be increased, he said. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government saying "Assam has entered a challenging phase and pilgrims, students and patients stranded outside during the lockdown will be given priority to return as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines".

The minister urged those who have permanent or temporary jobs to stay back at their workplaces as economic activities have resumed and the state government will continue to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to more than 3 lakh people till the situation becomes normal. He said students from the state studying in South and Western India will also be provided with a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each.

The state government also has coordination with the army, BSF, CRPF and other para-military forces and they have been asked to ensure that any new entrant from outside the state go through the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. A new batch of 200 CRPF personnel have been quarantined in their facility at Palashbari, he said.

The minister said the recovery rate in the state so far is 75.56 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.2 per cent. PTI DG NN NN

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hails exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad as 'historic'

The BJP on Thursday hailed as historic the Vande Bharat Mission, Indias biggest ever exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad, with party president J P Nadda saying that it underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modis compassion and ...

Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi with 181 passengers

The first repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport here on Thursday evening. Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the 181 passengers have land...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020