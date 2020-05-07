Stranded Indians to be quarantined on return: Karnataka Min

As stranded Indians from foreign countries would start arriving in the city from May 11, Karnataka Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday that they would be allowed to go home only after it was confirmed that they were not coronavirus-infected. Sudhakar visited the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to review the measures taken by airport authorities to medically examine the passengers.

"All the international passengers have to be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days. For this purpose, the government has made arrangements at the hotels, schools, colleges, hostels and other place," Sudhakar told reporters after the inspection. The Minister said a detailed discussion took place in the COVID-19 task force meeting about the steps to be taken to handle the international passengers and the arrangements made for them.

"Thus, there is no need for people to panic with the arrival of international passengers," he said. Bommai, who was present, said airport authorities have taken adequate measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Sudhakar himself was quarantined after he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient recently. After completing his time in isolation, the minister visited the airport.