Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka express shock over AP gas leak incident

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday that has claimed 11 lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. The former Congress president urged party workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected.

"I'm shocked to hear about Vizag gas leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter. Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also prayed for the recovery of those injured and hoped the government would control the situation soon. "There has been a heartbreaking incident of gas leak from a plant in Visakhapatnam. There are a number of casualties. "Hope the government will get the situation under control soon. My condolences to the family members of the dead. I pray to God for the early recovery of all the injured," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said he was extremely saddened by the loss of life due to the gas leak in Visakhapatnam. "Our prayers are with those who have been exposed to the gas and we hope all possible medical help is being given to them. Important to also fix responsibility for this industrial disaster (sic)," he tweeted.

In light of the incident in Andhra Pradesh, he urged the Centre to "reject MP government's proposal to dilute safety norms in small factories". Safeguarding human lives, particularly of the poor and the vulnerable, has to be at the soul of any policy, Patel said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for thousands who have fallen sick." PTI SKC NSD NSD.