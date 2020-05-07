Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:59 IST
Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur
Fire breaks out at a factory in Nashik. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.

As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accepted U.S. offer of ventilators -Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus causes a potentially deadly respiratory illness, adding that Russia is ...

Deshmukh visits lynching spot,; says Palghar SP to go on leave

The Maharashtra government has decided to send Palghar Superintendent of Police SP Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday and termed the lynching of three persons, two of them seers, last month as a b...

Eight workers injured in boiler explosion at NLC India plant

A boiler explosion at an NLC India thermal power plant here injured eight workers who have been hospitalised, the company said. The fire broke out at the TS II Power plant at Neyveli, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and ...

Nagaland govt focuses on agriculture to revive economy

The Nagaland government, which is facing a financial crunch in the wake of the lockdown, is focusing on strengthening the agriculture and allied sectors to revive the states economy, a minister said. The government will hold a meeting with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020