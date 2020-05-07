Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...
Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...
President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus causes a potentially deadly respiratory illness, adding that Russia is ...
The Maharashtra government has decided to send Palghar Superintendent of Police SP Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday and termed the lynching of three persons, two of them seers, last month as a b...
A boiler explosion at an NLC India thermal power plant here injured eight workers who have been hospitalised, the company said. The fire broke out at the TS II Power plant at Neyveli, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and ...
The Nagaland government, which is facing a financial crunch in the wake of the lockdown, is focusing on strengthening the agriculture and allied sectors to revive the states economy, a minister said. The government will hold a meeting with ...