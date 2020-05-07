Left Menu
1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:07 IST
1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second single-day largest jump in the number of cases.

The state also reported death of 43 patients, 24 of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 694, said a health department official. Seven deaths were reported in Pune city, five in Vasai-Virar, two in Solapur, one each in Akola, Palghar and Aurangabad cities, he said.

Further, two patients, hailing from Manipur and Bihar, respectively, died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Thursday, the official added. Mumbai has recorded 11,394 cases and 437 deaths so far.

The Thane division, which also includes Mumbai city, has reported 13,717 cases and 472 deaths so far. There have been 2,406 COVID-19 cases in the Pune division with 141 deaths. The Pune city alone has reported 1,899 cases and 122 deaths so far.

The Kolhapur division, which covers Western Maharashtra and Konkan, has reported 71 cases and three deaths. The Nashik division has reported 715 cases and 31 deaths, the official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has recorded 468 cases of COVID-19 along with 13 deaths, while the Latur division has 61 cases and three deaths so far. There have been 290 cases and 21 deaths in Akola division and 212 cases and two deaths in the Nagpur division.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment in Maharashtra is 34, while eight such patients have succumbed. There are 1,087 active containment zones in the state.

As many as 12,021 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 51.76 lakh population, the official said. 2,12,742 people are in home quarantine, while 13,494 are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,974, new cases 1,216, deaths 694, discharged 3,301, active cases 13,979 and people tested so far 2,02,105. PTI ND KRK KRK

