Odisha govt cancels 3 trains; migrants hit roads in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:00 IST
Odisha govt cancels 3 trains; migrants hit roads in Surat

Defying lockdown norms, hundreds of migrant workers from Odisha on Thursday came on roads here upon learning the Odisha government has revoked permission to three trains which were scheduled to leave from Surat city of Gujarat on Friday. Surat-based powerlooms and textile units employ thousands of people from the eastern state who are now stranded and out of job due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Before the situation escalated, police stepped in and persuaded the restless migrant workers, who numbered in hundreds, to disperse, said officials. "They were anxious after learning that the Odisha government has cancelled permission given to the three trains coming from Surat carrying migrant workers (following a court order).

"We urged them to keep calm and made them aware about the court order. They peacefully returned to their homes," said Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot. Till now, as many as 18 Shramik Special trains, each carrying 1,200 migrants, have left for Odisha from Surat.

Surat collector Dhaval Patel told reporters that all the three trains scheduled for May 8 stand cancelled following an Odisha High Court order pronounced on Thursday. "As per the order, only those testing negative for coronavirus will be allowed to board (Odisha-bound) trains.

People can not go unless their report comes negative. "Thus, the Odisha government has cancelled the three trains which were scheduled to depart from here on Friday," said Patel.

He said the district administration has urged the Railway authorities to refund the ticket fare..

