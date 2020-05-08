31 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total 625

The novel coronavirus cases rose to 625 in Haryana after 31 people, including 13 in the worst-affected Gurgaon district, tested positive, the Health Department said. The number of active coronavirus cases are 358, up from 81 until over a week ago, while 260 people have been discharged so far, the department said.

Mahendragarh in south Haryana, which had remained free from the pandemic, reported its first two cases. Rewari is the only district in the state that has not reported any coronavirus case so far, according to the medical bulletin. Gurgaon, which is also among the worst-hit in the National Capital Region, reported 13 new infections. It has a cumulative 117 cases, out of which 66 are active, the bulletin said.

Until a week ago, Jhajjar was also free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but now the district, which borders Delhi, is the worst-hit with 73 cases, all of them active. There more people were afflicted with the disease in Sonipat, six in Faridabad, three each in Jhajjar and Jind, and one in Panipat, the department said.

The recovery rate continued to slide and was 41.60 per cent on Thursday. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. PTI SUN VSD HMB.