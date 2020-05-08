Agra reports 2 fresh COVID-19 deaths, one is a journalist

Agra reports 2 fresh COVID-19 deaths, one is a journalistPTI | Agra | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:51 IST
A newspaper journalist was among two people who died due to the COVID-19 in Agra on Thursday, officials said. The two persons who died, another was a woman from Sikandra, were under treatment at the SN Medical college here, according to the District Magistrate's office.
With the two fresh deaths, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Agra reached to 20, while the overall positive cases rose to 678, with 11 additions on Thursday. Officials said that 294 people have recovered from the disease and sent to their homes so far, while 364 are still under treatment.
