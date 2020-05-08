Specially-abled. couple ties knot wearing masks amid lockdown

Abiding by the lockdown norms, a marriage took place in Jodhpur with bride, groom, their parents and priest. "The marriage was fixed for May 7 several months ago. Preparations for the wedding were also on a full scale. However, due to the lockdown we had to cancel the elaborate arrangements and we conducted the marriage ceremony while maintaining the lockdown norms," said Subodh Dave, father of the bride and a former government employee.

Both bride and groom are specially-abled. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 17 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)