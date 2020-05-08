Five labourers jump from slow-moving train in UP, sent to quarantine centre

Five labourers jump from slow-moving train in UP, sent to quarantine centrePTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:17 IST
Five labourers jumped from a slow-moving Shramik Special train bound for Gonda on Friday following which they were detained and sent to a quarantine centre, police said. The Shramik Special train was ferrying migrant labourers from Amritsar to Gonda. The train was moving at a slow speed towards Sitapur around 5 am when the five labourers hailing from Shahjahanpur jumped from it, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), Ajit Kumar Singh, told PTI.
As the train was moving at a slow speed none of them suffered injuries. All of them were detained and later sent to a quarantine centre, Singh said.
Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. The trains are ferrying migrant workers stranded in various states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.PTI CORR ABN DV DV.
