TMC MP Aparupa Poddar nicknames newborn daughter 'corona'

The COVID-19 pandemic might have brought the world to a screeching halt, but that did not stop Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar from nicknaming her newborn girl 'Corona'. Her husband Mohammed Shakir Ali said the couple wanted to remind the child and everyone else of the difficult times in which she was born and the hardships that people had to go through, long after the pandemic.

The Arambagh MP gave birth to their second child on Thursday at a private nursing home here in Hooghly district. "We have given her the nickname 'Corona'. This situation will change for better one day, but her name will continue to remind people of the difficult times the whole world had faced," Ali, the TMC councillor of Rishra Municipality here, explained.

He also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had enquired about the baby and her mother. The couple has another six-year-old daughter..