Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:00 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:45 p.m.

Schools can't hike fees and must pay teachers during the lockdown, Noida administration says. 2:42 p.m.

Survivors of the Aurangabad train accident frantically raised alarm to alert their group members sleeping on tracks about a fast-approaching freight train, but it all went in vain as 16 of them were crushed to death at the crack of dawn. 2:30 p.m.

Sri Lanka to target high-spending tourists to revive tourism. 2:28 p.m.

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Thane district jumps to 1,655. 2:23 p.m.

The Railways orders a comprehensive probe into the Aurangabad accident. 2:20 p.m.

Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths, Health Ministry says. 1:58 p.m.

Priyanka urges UP govt to provide insurance cover for all journalists amid COVID-19 pandemic. 1:40 p.m.

UP's first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy stable, say, doctors. 1:34 p.m.

Air India repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers. 1:29 p.m.

Novel cloud-based web interface detects COVID-19 from CT scans. 1:22 p.m.

Twenty-two migrants flee from the quarantine center in C'garh. 1:20 p.m.

European Union offers more than USD 163 million aid package to Pakistan. 1:00 p.m.

IndiGo reinstates pay cut, introduces leave without pay program for senior employees from May. 12:32 p.m.

Coronavirus claims the life of another CISF official. 12:23 p.m.

Maharashtra CM expresses grief over the death of migrants and announces aid Rs 5 lakh each to their families. 12:20 p.m.

Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19, International Organization for Migration (IOM) says. 12:14 p.m.

British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications. 11:50 a.m.

Hotter and humid weather may not halt the spread of COVID-19, the study says. 11:38 a.m.

Odisha plans revival of tourism post lockdown. 11:32 a.m.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 100, as the number of cases increases to 3,453. 11:22 a.m.

Top senators urge US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend all-new guest worker visas, including H-1B. 11:14 a.m.

Five laborers who jumped from slow-moving train in UP were detained and sent to quarantine center. 11:10 a.m.

Most COVID-19 patients may lose the sense of smell by the third day of infection, the study says. 11:00 a.m.

UN and partners launch USD 6.7 billion appeals for vulnerable countries. 10:12 a.m.

Twenty-six people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. 10:02 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,886 as cases climb to 56,342. 9:51 a.m.

South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus. 9:34 a.m.

Eighty-five percent of daily wagers in Ahmedabad hit by lockdown, survey says. 8:38 a.m.

Fresh COVID-19 case in HP as state's tally rises to 48. 6:58 a.m.

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump says he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. 6:47 a.m.

On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence, US President Donald Trump says.

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Latest News

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish N...

Stopping spread from urban to rural areas key to winning COVID-19 battle: Health expert

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus from urban to rural areas where majority of the population live will be a key in the countrys battle against the COVID-19, a prominent health expert said on Friday. As people start easing back into t...

Harsh Vardhan interacts with health ministers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over COVID-19 situation. Vardhan was accompanied by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kuma...
