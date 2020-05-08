Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:45 p.m.

Schools can't hike fees and must pay teachers during the lockdown, Noida administration says. 2:42 p.m.

Survivors of the Aurangabad train accident frantically raised alarm to alert their group members sleeping on tracks about a fast-approaching freight train, but it all went in vain as 16 of them were crushed to death at the crack of dawn. 2:30 p.m.

Sri Lanka to target high-spending tourists to revive tourism. 2:28 p.m.

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Thane district jumps to 1,655. 2:23 p.m.

The Railways orders a comprehensive probe into the Aurangabad accident. 2:20 p.m.

Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths, Health Ministry says. 1:58 p.m.

Priyanka urges UP govt to provide insurance cover for all journalists amid COVID-19 pandemic. 1:40 p.m.

UP's first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy stable, say, doctors. 1:34 p.m.

Air India repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers. 1:29 p.m.

Novel cloud-based web interface detects COVID-19 from CT scans. 1:22 p.m.

Twenty-two migrants flee from the quarantine center in C'garh. 1:20 p.m.

European Union offers more than USD 163 million aid package to Pakistan. 1:00 p.m.

IndiGo reinstates pay cut, introduces leave without pay program for senior employees from May. 12:32 p.m.

Coronavirus claims the life of another CISF official. 12:23 p.m.

Maharashtra CM expresses grief over the death of migrants and announces aid Rs 5 lakh each to their families. 12:20 p.m.

Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19, International Organization for Migration (IOM) says. 12:14 p.m.

British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications. 11:50 a.m.

Hotter and humid weather may not halt the spread of COVID-19, the study says. 11:38 a.m.

Odisha plans revival of tourism post lockdown. 11:32 a.m.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 100, as the number of cases increases to 3,453. 11:22 a.m.

Top senators urge US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend all-new guest worker visas, including H-1B. 11:14 a.m.

Five laborers who jumped from slow-moving train in UP were detained and sent to quarantine center. 11:10 a.m.

Most COVID-19 patients may lose the sense of smell by the third day of infection, the study says. 11:00 a.m.

UN and partners launch USD 6.7 billion appeals for vulnerable countries. 10:12 a.m.

Twenty-six people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. 10:02 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,886 as cases climb to 56,342. 9:51 a.m.

South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus. 9:34 a.m.

Eighty-five percent of daily wagers in Ahmedabad hit by lockdown, survey says. 8:38 a.m.

Fresh COVID-19 case in HP as state's tally rises to 48. 6:58 a.m.

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump says he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. 6:47 a.m.

On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence, US President Donald Trump says.