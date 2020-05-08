Manager, salesman of liquor store arrested for lockdown violation

The manager and salesman of a liquor shop were arrested in Rani Pokhri area here on Friday for violating lockdown rules and norms of social distancing, police said. Police raided the shop following a tip-off that people were crowding outside it, Rani Pokhri police station in-charge Rakesh Shah said.

The police team found that neither sanitisation nor social distancing norms were being followed by the manager and salesman at the shop, he said. The duo were arrested and booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said.