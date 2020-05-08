Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi sends 1 lakh masks to UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:26 IST
Priyanka Gandhi sends 1 lakh masks to UP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sent one lakh masks to be distributed among people of Uttar Pradesh, especially those in the red zone, a party leader said. Party workers will start distributing the face covers to the needy from Saturday, said Lalan Kumar, the media coordinator of state Congress.

Gandhi, who is a party in charge of UP, had earlier sent ration through trucks in various districts of the state, he said. Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, "Ever since she became in charge of the state, she has been active and extending a helping hand to the needy".

"This time she has sent masks which will be distributed among people, especially those in red zones, for their safety and security," Awasthi added.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican cardinal in new row over virus "pretext" petition

A petition signed by some conservative Catholics claiming the coronavirus is an overhyped pretext to deprive the faithful of Mass and impose a new world order has run into a bit of a hitch. The highest-ranking signatory, Cardinal Robert Sar...

Swiss to lift some migration curbs, sets COVID-19 tracing app tests

Switzerland will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbors, the government said on Friday as it detailed the latest, step-by-step easing of limits enacted to contain the new coronavirus.Ber...

Doordarshan, AIR to broadcast classroom lessons in Meghalaya

Doordarshan and All India Radio will now broadcast classroom lessons to students in Meghalaya in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Friday. The move is likely to benefit at least 2.5 lakh students, especially in rural areas, w...

Tesla aims to restart Fremont plant on Friday

Tesla Inc is aiming to restart production in its U.S. car plant in Fremont, California on Friday afternoon, according to an email sent by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to staff. The move comes a day after California Governor allowed man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020