Maha: Excise inspector, peon held for bribery in Bhandara

An inspector and a peon of thestate excise department were arrested on Friday for allegedlydemanding and accepting a bribe from a beer shop owner inBhandara, some 60 kilometres from here, said a MaharashtraAnti Corruption Bureau official

He identified the accused as inspector Tanaji S Kadam(50) and peon Kishor Bilanwar (45)

"The two had demanded Rs 1,000 to issue a challanreceipt to a beer shop owner in Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara. Heapproached the ACB which laid a trap today and caught Kadamand Bilanwar red-handed. They were charged under Prevention ofCorruption Act," he added.