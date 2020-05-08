Ahmedabad: Sanitation drive using drones, vehicles from Sat

A sanitation campaign involving retrofitted fire tending vehicles, drones and other equipment will start from Saturday in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, among Gujarat and the country's most worrisome coronavirus hotpots. Making the announcement, AMC OSD and senior IAS official Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who chaired a meeting of top civic officials on Friday, said the drones would be used to spray disinfectant in areas inaccessible to vehicles.

"We are launching a massive sanitation campaign in every ward in AMC from Saturday morning. We will be using retrofitted fire brigade vehicles, special vehicles and drones," said Gupta, who has been appointed AMC's officer on special duty to oversee efforts to the contain the coronavirus outbreak. Ahmedabad city is home to 4,909 of the 4,991 COVID-19 cases in the district.

Gupta also said 25 AC buses will be made available to the Indian Medical Association to facilitate the movement of medical and para-medical staff of private medical facilities designated to treat COVID-19 patients..