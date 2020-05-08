Naxal injured in encounter with security forces in C'garh

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces at a forest in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The Naxal was later arrested and will be produced in a local court on Saturday, police said.

The skirmish took place this morning when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI. Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from both the districts were involved in the operation, he said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest between Hurrepal and Bechapal villages under Mirtur police station limits, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said. "During the search of the spot later, a Maoist was found with a bullet injury on his leg," he said.

He was given primary treatment at the encounter spot, after which he was shifted to a local hospital where doctors gave necessary medication to him, but said that he does not need hospitalisation, he said. The injured Maoist has been identified as Baman Muchaki, who was active as Hurrepal Janmilitia Commander of Maoist and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said.

He was allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents in the area, the SP added..