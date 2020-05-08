Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Police to probe complaints of sexual harassment against former IAS officer, Shantikunj Haridwar chief

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has said that orders for investigation have been given in complaints of alleged sexual harassment against a retired IAS officer and against Shantikunj Haridwar chief Dr Pranav Pandya.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:38 IST
Uttarakhand Police to probe complaints of sexual harassment against former IAS officer, Shantikunj Haridwar chief
Ashok Kumar, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has said that orders for investigation have been given in complaints of alleged sexual harassment against a retired IAS officer and against Shantikunj Haridwar chief Dr Pranav Pandya. The first of the two high-profile cases relates to a young folk singer in Mumbai who has accused retired IAS officer residing in Nanital of sending obscene messages. She has said in her complaint via email that she had a normal friendship with the retired IAS officer but for the past few days during the lockdown he was allegedly sending obscene messages to her.

"In the IAS case, a complaint has been received that the woman is being sent the wrong messages on Facebook, SSP Nainital has been instructed to ask a woman officer to investigate the matter. After investigation, appropriate action will be taken," Kumar said. The second case relates to Pandya, who is also head of All World Gayatri Parivar head. A zero FIR has been filed against him in Delhi's Vivek Vihar police station. The woman has alleged that she was a minor when the alleged incident took place.

The woman said when this information was given to Pandya's wife, she was pressurized to remain silent, and was later sent to Chhattisgarh. The girl is in Delhi due to lockdown. The All World Gayatri Parivar termed the allegations as false and said the purpose was to "tarnish the image of pious personalities" by vested interests "in the name of rape".

In a statement, it said the false allegation "damages reputation and credibility of our head" and "filing of complaint and registration of FIR after 10 years of alleged incident speaks volumes for itself". Terming it a well-planned conspiracy by vested interests, the statement condemned it in strongest "possible way". "We are ready and welcome any kind of inquiry," it said.

Kumar said a zero FIR is already lodged and SSP Haridwar has been asked to investigate the matter. "We got to know about it via media, we haven't received any copy of FIR yet," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate Iran quake kills two, draws many into Tehran streets

Two people died after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran in the early hours of Friday, sending people in and around the capital Tehran fleeing from their homes in panic, state television reported.At least 38 were injured, but t...

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

Many users have reported issues loading pictures on social media platform Twitter on Friday. The error message displayed while trying to open images says an error occurred loading this image.The issue with Twitter pictures seems to have aff...

Colony Capital reports $3.2 billion defaults on portfolio loans

Real estate and investment firm Colony Capital Inc said on Friday its portfolio companies had defaulted on 3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties. Colony Capital has received a notice of acceleration coverin...

Punjab mulls changes in excise policy, labour laws

The Punjab government is mulling changes in its excise policy and labour laws in the light of the impact of COVID-19, amid efforts to revive the states economy and industry that have taken a massive hit. The issues came up for discussion be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020